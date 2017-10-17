All-Star jam session at Lachat in Weston

A variety of musicians are performing at an all-star jam session on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Road West.

The musical lineup features The Ian Murray Band, Pete Francis of Dispatch fame playing with Ray Bryant, Jason Pharr and Matt Barcewicz, and special guest Bakithi Kumalo of Graceland album fame.

Pete Francis is an artist of boundless creativity and joyful versatility. He co-founded Dispatch, a trio widely recognized as one of the biggest independent acts in rock history. Nearly two decades after the band first broke onto the New England scene, Francis continues to create boldly innovative music through his work as a solo musician, record producer, and member of the still majorly crowd-drawing Dispatch.

Ian Murray is a multi-instrumental musician. His repertoire is varied, drawing influences from classic rock, country, pop and more. Ian sings and plays electric and acoustic guitars and alto saxophone. Some songs are totally acoustic while others incorporate sequenced backing tracks. Ian started his career in 1976 with Liquid Stone, a Rhythm and Blues outfit. With the arrival of punk rock, the band started writing self-penned material in the New Wave style.

For the concert at Lachat, bring beach chairs, blankets, snacks, and flashlights for returning to cars after the show.

Cost is $20 for adults, free for children under 12. Adults are responsible for watching children there won’t be any craft sections for children during this event.

Register at lachattownfarm.org. If the event is canceled due to rain, payments will be refunded in full.