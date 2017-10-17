Westport Playhouse presents symposia on Shakespeare

In conjunction with its production of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Westport Country Playhouse’s Sunday Symposium series will present guest speakers on two consecutive Sundays, Nov. 5 and Nov.12, following the 3 p.m. performances of the classic play. The Playhouse Sunday Symposium program is free and open to the public.

The Shakespeare symposia are part of the Playhouse’s initiative, “As Boundless as the Sea: The Genius of William Shakespeare,” surrounding the production of Romeo and Juliet. For a complete schedule of events for the initiative, visit westportplayhouse.org/Romeo-Juliet-education-initiative

A conversation with renowned Shakespeare Scholar Marjorie Garber is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5. Garber is a Professor of English and of Visual and Environmental Studies at Harvard University and author of Shakespeare After All and “Shakespeare and Modern Culture.” She will share her insights into Western literature’s most enduring love myth, moderated by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director.

“Bringing the Bard to Life: Directing Shakespeare in the 21st Century,” on Sunday, Nov. 12, will feature Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director and Romeo and Juliet director; Milla Riggio, Shakespeare scholar; and special guests, discussing Shakespeare’s enduring legacy and how directors and actors give the work new life for contemporary audiences.

Romeo and Juliet, William Shakespeare’s timeless love story, with a cast of 20, period costuming, sword fights, and scenic design by a Tony Award winner, will run from Oct. 31 through Nov. 19. The tale of two teenagers who fight to love each other in a violent world has never before been produced at the Playhouse during its 87 seasons.

The Sunday Symposium Series is supported, in part, by the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org.