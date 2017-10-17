Author talk: Can women have it all?

Carol Soloway, a chiropractor and author of the novel Sex Happens, will speak at the monthly networking meeting of the Fairfield County chapter of the National Association of Professional Women on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Weston Public Library’s community room, 56 Norfield Road.

Dr. Soloway, president of the NAPW North Orange County, Calif., chapter, who is also a qualified medical evaluator, will speak on the topic of Can Women Have It All? The author, on a national book tour, offers “five secrets to success which are authentic, accessible and attainable to women audiences.”

The cost is $10 for non-members and free for members. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact NAPW Fairfield County chapter Vice President Teri Gaberman at [email protected] For details on the chapter, visit napw.com/chapters/fairfield-county-chapter