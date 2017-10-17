The Weston Forum

Author talk: Can women have it all?

By Weston Forum on October 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Carol Soloway

Carol Soloway

Carol Soloway, a chiropractor and author of the novel Sex Happens, will speak at the monthly networking meeting of the Fairfield County chapter of the National Association of Professional Women on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Weston Public Library’s community room, 56 Norfield Road.

Dr. Soloway, president of the NAPW North Orange County, Calif., chapter, who is also a qualified medical evaluator, will speak on the topic of Can Women Have It All? The author, on a national book tour, offers “five secrets to success which are authentic, accessible and attainable to women audiences.”

The cost is $10 for non-members and free for members. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact NAPW Fairfield County chapter Vice President Teri Gaberman at [email protected] For details on the chapter, visit napw.com/chapters/fairfield-county-chapter

Related posts:

  1. Weston library director leaves for Newtown
  2. Westonites Speak Up about local and national issues
  3. News Alert: Library director is coming back to Weston
  4. Renowned violin and piano duo to perform at Weston library

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post A pigture of autumn in Weston Next Post Westport Playhouse presents symposia on Shakespeare
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress