Dominating the competition, the Weston High girls soccer team defeated host Stratford 5-1 on Monday, Oct.16.

Nikki Dalrymple (two goals), Rebecca Strouch, Grace Toner and Julia Rosenberg each scored for Weston. Sadie Rudolph had two assists and Katie Orefice had one.

Cora Martonak scored Stratford’s lone goal.

Weston led 25-3 in shots. Bridget Angus made two saves in goal for Weston.