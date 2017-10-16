The Weston Forum

Boys soccer: Weston 7, Stratford 0

In what was its most lopsided win of the season, the Weston High boys soccer team shut out Stratford 7-0 at home on Monday, Oct.16.

The Trojans took control in the first half with four goals, courtesy of Jack Weiss, Brendan Moore, Bruno Navaresse and Henry Cohen.

Weiss would have a big day with two second-half goals for a hat-trick. He also had two assists.

Tobey Bill also scored a second-half goal for Weston. Ryan Werner, Max Blank and Moore each had an assist.

Matt Egan made eight saves in goal for Weston for the shutout.

