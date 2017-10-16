Center Stage showcases Weston High School performers

Weston High School has long been home to an array of aspiring young actors, dancers, and singers — specifically, members of the student club WHS Company, whscompany.com.

Since the 1980s, the group has wowed audiences with both classic and contemporary shows. Emmanuel Church in Weston seeks once again to showcase their talent. Center Stage will feature a 30-minute classical music set from the Fontenay Chamber Players, followed by a preview of WHS Company’s fall production, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

The event takes place on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road. Admission is free. Center Stage is family-friendly and will include both door prizes and a bake sale.

The afternoon will kick off with an eclectic array of music from the Fontenay to include pieces by Mozart, Debussy and Scott Joplin. The ensemble highlights three principal players from the Greater Bridgeport Symphony.

In part two of Center Stage, Company will share play excerpts, giving attendees a glimpse of its upcoming drama, All My Sons, directed by Nancy Ponturo and co-produced by Paul A. Levin, Lauren Rosenberg and Patricia Perez Goodrich. The All My Sons cast includes Remy Young (Sue Baylis), Jane Burdett (Kate Keller), Ellen Relac (Ann Deever), Lucas Casellas (Bert), Thomas Valenti (Joe Keller), Ben Rosenberg (Jim Bayliss), Jack Hurst (George Deever), David Katz (Chris Keller), Momo Burns-Min (Lydia Lubey), and Matthew Figliola (Frank Lubey).

“WHS Company is both thrilled to be recognized by the community and grateful to Emmanuel Church for hosting a preview of All My Sons at Center Stage. We’re also thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our cast, while promoting the arts at large in Weston and beyond,” said Liz Morris, WHS Company adviser.

Full performances of All My Sons will take place at Weston High School Nov. 10-12. Company is a student-run theater organization founded in 1984, and is the high school’s largest club.

Visit emmanuelweston.org or call the parish office at 203-227-8565 for more details. Inquiries to WHS Company may be directed to [email protected].