Cyprian Toczek and Thomas Valenti, members of the Young Republicans of Weston Club at Weston High School, are helping place political signs around town.

The municipal election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. The polling place, at Weston Middle School, will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Absentee ballots are available now at Weston Town Hall.