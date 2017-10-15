About Town: Cobb’s Mill

If you like history you’d have loved dining at Cobb’s Mill Inn.

Many of us have celebrated one or another special occasion at Cobb’s Mill in the past, as well as enjoying a more casual dinner with a loved one. Cobb’s Mill epitomized Weston, as it had been centuries ago and through the various personality changes the town has gone through since.

For myself, it has meaning beginning with my very first dates with my husband, although neither of us lived in Weston at the time. And some years later from lunches with friends and colleagues on P&Z. My parents had their 50th wedding anniversary celebration there, shortly after my mother’s brave bout with serious illness.

At the time of her funeral many years later, Cobb’s Mill Inn came through once again. The owner and his talented staff made the former gift shop available for a quiet family get-together with friends and relatives who had made the pilgrimage.

In my earliest trips to Cobb’s Mill Inn I remember asking, “Are we in Weston yet?” as my ears seemed to pop going up the long hill. Thinking how quaint the “center” looked, and being struck by how many yellow school buses were there at the garage. I had never seen so many school buses in one place before.

Being a sophisticated New Yorker, I wasn’t greatly impressed by the food, but the ambiance was awesome.

So it was with great interest that I read the public notice of the latest Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. A new prospect for revitalization of Cobb’s Mill Inn may be in the offing, thanks to a new generation of Westonites.

Familiar faces in the crowd of onlookers at the meeting told me that there is much interest in the subject. It was all very educational, even though this was just an early and informal discussion.

Nobody seems exactly sure what is doable at this point. Can lots be recombined? Can a new parcel be assembled to meet modern concepts of what a “country inn” is? We shall see.

Town Plan update

“Fasten your seat belts,” as Bette Davis famously once said. Where did the last decade go? It is time for a Town Plan update, once again.

The Planning and Zoning Commission held a “Community Planning Conversation” earlier this year, although it turned out to be more of a one-sided public outcry than a conversation. Open space cluster development and economic development were major focal points. This was sort of intended, I think, to enable the commission to better calibrate the viewpoints of Westonites on these subjects. Even those who favored “change” didn’t seem to really want much of a change.

Since then we have seen a neighborhood fight mightily against a proposed dog park. So we might expect many to fight just as hard against any proposal that could upset the residential, rural, farming character of most of the town.

But unfortunately these planning efforts will occur against a backdrop of bad news. We’re likely to be treading water, financially. For starters, the governor wants $2.3 million from Weston for this year’s share of teacher retirement payments.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.