The Weston High varsity volleyball team lost 3-1 916-25, 25-22, 17-25, 17-250 to Newtown on Friday, Oct. 13.

Caroline Wertlieb led the Trojans at the net with 12 kills and also had 10 digs.

Taryn Seigel had 10 service points to go with five digs. She also had five kills.

Grace Donnelly had 16 assist as well as eight service points, including three aces, and two kills. points.