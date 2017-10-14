Board of Selectmen candidate debate

As election day nears, the race for a new Board of Selectmen heated up at the League of Women Voters debate on Saturday, Oct. 7.
First Selectman Nina Daniel, a Republican will face off against Selectman Chris Spaulding, a Democrat, for the town’s top spot. Two new candidates, Republican Stephan Grozinger and Democrat Brian Gordon are looking to replace longtime Selectman Dennis Tracey who is stepping down from the board.
At the debate, candidates discussed a myriad of issues facing the town including the possibility of having to pay for teachers pensions, the viability of new amenities to the town such as sidewalks or a dog park, the need for police station renovations and the potential regionalization of services.
The debate kicked off with a question from the crowd about teacher pensions, asking specifically what each candidate “would do” if the state sends the town a bill for $2.3 million to pay for teacher retirement.
“The first thing I would do is take legal action,” said Daniel. “The Selectmen and the Board of Finance are both on the same page with this, it’s the only thing we can do.”
According to Daniel, the state of Connecticut wants to continue to push teacher pension costs on the towns for the next 15 years.
“It’s unsustainable, we have no choice but to fight back,” she said. “We’re not alone in this battle, we’ve looked at other towns that may want to take legal action with us.”
Daniel said she would not want to raise property taxes to help pay for teacher pensions.
“That $2.3 million…has been off the table for quite a while,” said Spaulding. “What is on the table though is this year paying 50 percent of forward looking pension liabilities which would be around $600,000r and next year around $1.2 million.”
Spaulding said if those things happen the town needs to “drop back to our normal process”.
“Everyone is in the loop about this, we’ve been talking across boards and collaborating, we know the places to look,” he said. “We don’t want to go into details about it because some of them involve staffing and other things. You have to look at efficiencies and shared services. Everything needs to be on the table.”
Spaulding said the town needs to be focused on protecting the schools and the taxpayers.
“As we’ve been discussing across boards we do have options legally,” Spaulding said.
Regionalization
When asked if he is in favor of the potential regionalization of some services, Gordon responded with a resounding yes, adding that the town is already sharing the health department with Westport.
“I think we’d be remiss, as long as it doesn’t come at the expense of safety here in town, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t take a hard look at ways to save money.” said Gordon. “If we’re not going to look at it now when everyone is talking about the state pushing things down on us, then when will we look at it?”
Daniel said that regionalization often sounds like a “magic word” but doesn’t always save money.
“Anytime that it would [save money] I would proposed it and follow through with it,” said Daniel, citing dispatch as a “feasible” way to regionalize. Daniel added that she would want a regional dispatch hub to remain in Weston.
Grozinger, a Weston firefighter, said that he would not like to see dispatch moved out of Weston, but would welcome other towns coming into Weston’s dispatch.
“There is a public safety benefit to being in a truck in the middle of the snow storm and being able to call dispatch and having known the person that you’re talking to on the radio,” he said. “I am fully in favor of a regionalized dispatch center but I’d like it to be here and a Weston facility.”
Spaulding said the town needs to be “very careful” with regionalization but he’s willing to look at possibilities to “find efficiencies.”
Police renovations
The candidates were asked about a public safety building in town, including what option they support and how they’d get it built.
Spaulding gave a brief history of a proposed police station renovations, concluding that the most recent plan of “expanding the police facility on the north side” is the best solution and is “signed off by all stakeholders.” Despite that, Spaulding said the plan is currently too expensive to afford.
“It’s still $6-7 million and we don’t have the money at this point,” Spaulding said. “We need to revisit it once our bonding comes down in 2023 or 2024. We have some problems with the police station that will cost us more in the long run to not address those, but now is not the time to do it.”
Gordon said that ensuring the safety of Westonites is of the utmost importance and there should be “compromise” across boards and commissions.
“This needs the input from the police, the Board of Finance, the Planning and Zoning Commission to arrive at a conclusion that makes the most sense,” Gordon said. “Everyone is going to have to bend a little bit. This is about compromise and working together as a town.”
Daniel said that the original Public Safety Complex plan, which included a new standalone building for the police station, was much too expensive and that none of the major stakeholders wanted that building.
“If I had not been elected as First Selectman your taxes would have been increased,” said Daniel. “That was a $12 million dollar proposed building and we did not need it. When I got elected I went back to the drawing board to look for the least expensive solution.”
Grozinger said that public safety buildings aren’t amenities to the town and wants the town to remain prudent financially. “I want to maintain a fiscally conservative approach,” he said. “I don’t want monument building because someone thinks a building needs to be replaced.”
Amenities
The subject of amenities in town came up multiple times throughout the debate, including whether or not the town should have a dog park and whether the town should install sidewalks.
Grozinger said the possibility of a dog park needs to be looked at “very carefully.”
“Principals of land use include centralization and dual use of facilities. If you have a driveway in a place that you can use for a new facility then you should attempt to use that,” he said. “If I’m elected I would like to take a step back on that issue and look at all the options in terms of location. Maybe it will end up being the spot currently on the table and maybe it’s somewhere else.”
Gordon said he’d like to see the town more of a “can do” attitude regarding amenities like the dog park and sidewalks.
“I think the Board of Finance and the Board of Selectmen and the Planning and Zoning Commission are all doing the right things to let [the dog park] move forward so the town can decide,” he said.
When asked what the right time to build a sidewalk system in town is, Spaulding replied “yesterday.”
“I’m very much in favor of linking the town center to the library complex to the senior center and the schools,” Spaulding said. “I love the fact that there could be active non-vehicular movement in town.”
Spaulding said he has a dream that the town could one day wrap a sidewalk up Norfield Road, down Old Hyde Road and Lords Highway to connect to the schools.
“I’d never dream of doing this without money but if some day the state has more grant money it could be an interesting thing to do,” he said. “I don’t think we should run sidewalks throughout the town because it isn’t very Weston-like.”
Daniel said sidewalks are a terrific idea and thinks adding them in the “center of the community” is a “no-brainer.”
“The schools on their own campus should have sidewalks connecting the buildings to the library and allowing the students to walk down to the center which they already do,” Daniel said. “I don’t think anyone isn’t in support of sidewalks.”