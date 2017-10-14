Board of Finance candidate debate

Weston’s League of Women voters held a series of debates, including one for the Board of Finance on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The Board of Finance debate was the largest and longest of the day, with six participants answering questions submitted by the crowd over the course of 75 minutes.
Republican incumbents Bob Ferguson, Jerry Sargent and Rone Baldwin as well as Democrat incumbent Steve Ezzes were on the debate panel with newcomers Effie Thieme and Peter McGinnis, both petitioning candidates.
Each candidate gave their thoughts on the state budget situation and how it directly affects Weston, the possibility of regionalization to save money and what they believe is a viable fiscal solution for a public safety complex for the police department.
The debate began with questions regarding the dubious financial situation in the state and how it affects Weston.
“We need to figure out ways and be creative to retire debt and use excess funds,” said McGinnis. “We’re going to have to put up more of Weston’s money if we really want to keep the levels of services and schools the same, it’s going to be a difficult balancing act.
McGinnis said the board needs to do a better job in figuring out what Westonites really want and are willing to spend money on.
Ferguson said Weston will be facing the budget problems for years and the finance board needs to plan long term so Weston comes out unscatched.
“Being prudent and having control of our own finances so that we don’t rely on state finances is the best way to isolate ourselves from that issue,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of long term careful planning.”
According to Ezzes, the Board of Finance has been planning conservatively for a long time and must continue to do that.
“We’re paying six million dollars a year to pay off our debt and that runs out about seven years from now,” said Ezzes. “This board has gotten together to talk about things that may take place three to five years from now and we can smooth it for events that may or may not take place. We have these conversations quite frequently.”
Each of the candidates stressed fiscal prudence on a local level in order for Weston to remain relatively unscatched from the state’s money problems.
Baldwin suggested that the town continues to “push back legislatively with other municipalities” to continue to combat individual mandates that are sent down to the towns.
“Given the situation in Hartford we have to be very financially disciplined,” Baldwin said. “We have to be constrained in how we spend on other services. It’s a critical issue to ensure that we sustain the excellent school system, that’s the priority.”
Thieme agreed with Baldwin and emphasized the importance of “looking for opportunities to save.”
“Unfunded mandates from a financial perspective are evil but from a personal perspective are not. Special education is an unfunded mandate and to take away that funding would put our most innocent and vulnerable at risk,” she said. “ That said, we need to be cognizant of those large costs. If we took a cut from the state then we’d need to reallocate finances and find opportunities for efficiency.
Sargent mentioned the possibility of teachers pension costs being transferred to the town and reiterated that Weston cannot stand idly by and let that happen.
“We don’t think it’s legal and we feel strongly we have a decent case on that,” said Sargent. “We get less than $1 million worth of value from the state. My expectation is that we’re going to have become self reliant. We can find our funding from the general fund, raise taxes or cut services. My belief is that it’s going to be a combination of all three of those.”
Regionalization
While Ezzes said he has been vocal in his support of regionalization, he added that he prefers to call it “sharing services.” He gave an example of ways Weston could potentially look into regionalization.
“We should be vocal about shared services especially in items that lend themselves to technology,” Ezzes said. “I don’t understand why every town has a tax collector, that’s something that can be centralized. We’ve opened discussions with neighbors about sharing services and I believe we need to be looking into it.”
Thieme thought that regionalization in things like dispatch could make sense for Weston down the line. “It seems to make sense in a variety of ways,” said Thieme.
According to Thieme, Weston is a lot more like Easton and Redding rather than Westport and Wilton, so she believes that regionalization with the smaller towns may make more sense. She added that she’d like to see regionalization discussions coming down from leadership in town.
“I’d like to see this from our leadership,” she said. “I’d like to be presented with concrete regionalization ideas and I’m more than happy to consider those.
McGinnis said he isn’t in favor of doing too much regionalization and that the finance board needs to understand the benefit of it before committing heavily.
“Before we jump into anything we need to understand savings, I’m not really in favor of combining services,” he said. “I think there are efficiencies that have been well-documented for the communications center but beyond that we need to be very careful. Let’s ask Weston how they really feel about this.”
Public Safety Complex
When asked when the right time to build a public safety complex would be, Ferguson said he was very vocal about tampering some of the original plans for a complex.
“I thought the plans we had [to build a separate building] were very extravagant and I didn’t think Weston needed that. Most of the police officers I’ve talked to don’t think we needed that either,” said Ferguson. “I do think we need to fix current code violations and I think it can be done much more economically than the former complex was planned.”
Sargent agreed with Ferguson, adding that “less grandiose” options for a police station renovation would better suit the town.
“We should get something that is adequate for the purposes of our police department that creates a safer environment and brings us up to code,” Sargent said. “A plan that doesn’t require us to spend five or eight or ten million dollars. We’d have to prioritize that with everything that we’re dealing with financially but that seems to be much more of a practical solution.”
Baldwin said upgrading the police station is something that the town needs to do, but hasn’t seen anyone calling for a new building lately.
Since there is no state budget, Baldwin advocating for holding back on these type of big investments.
“As we get more certainty on the landscape we’re facing from the state then we can utilize some of our surplus funds,” said Baldwin. “We can start to look towards the time when our expenses decrease because our debt service rolls off five years from now.”