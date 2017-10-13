The Weston Forum

Girls soccer: Notre Dame 2, Weston 1

The Weston High girls soccer team could respond only once to to a deficit in a 2-1 loss to Notre Dame of Fairfield on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Notre Dame took a 1-0 lead with 35:20 left in the first half when Jasmine Fred scored on a restart after a foul. The Trojans quickly answered when Sloan Karpen scored off Sadie Rudolph’s corner kick less than two minutes later but that would be their only goal.

Toni Domingos netted the go-ahead goal with Toni Domingos reached a defensive mis-kick and sent it into the net.

Despite the loss, Weston had a 12-5 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made two saves in goal for Weston.

