For the second time this season, the Weston High volleyball team was swept 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-9) by defending South-West Conference champ Joel Barlow on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Caroline Wertlieb had four kills for Weston and three digs, Grace Donnelly had four digs and four assists.

For Barlow, Ava Campano led her team at the net with 11 kills. She also had six service points.

Kiara Robichaud had eight kills and 12 service points. Caitlin Colangelo had 19 assists and 11 service points, including six aces.