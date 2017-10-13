Getting its first win of the season, the Weston High varsity field hockey team defeated Immaculate 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Mallory Rogers scored Weston’s goal in regulation time, which ended with the two team tied at 1-1. In overtime Morgan Schramm took the ball down the left sideline and passed across to stroke, where Mariel Zech tipped it into the goal for the sudden victory.

According to Weston head coach Sam Jacobson, the defense was strong throughout the entire game. Goalie Carolyn Zech came up with 24 saves, including seven in overtime. Midfielders and forwards worked together to get the ball in the offensive circle and capitalized on opportunities..