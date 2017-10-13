The Weston Forum

DOT meeting to discuss Weston Road

By Weston Forum on October 13, 2017

A public information meeting will be held to discuss an upcoming state culvert replacement project on Weston Road.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

The project is anticipated to begin in 2020 and will involve the replacement of a bridge located 100 feet south of the intersection of Broad Street and Good Hill Road. The cost of the bridge replacement is approximately $1.3 million, which will be covered with about 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

The DOT is proposing a “complete road closure” with a road detour for “no more than 14 consecutive days.”

