Weston Fire dept. and EMS hold open house

The Weston Volunteer Fire Deot. and EMS are holding an Open House.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston Volunteer EMS are co-hosting their annual Open House and Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 1 at Fire Station One on Norfield Road.

This event is held in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week campaign. This year’s campaign is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Weston Fire-EMS Open House and Safety Day is open to the public. There will be several demonstrations, including automobile extrication, in which firefighters cut up a car with the Hurst “Jaws of Life” tools, a smoke trailer, which replicates the effects of smoke inside a residence, and a fire hose demonstration where children get to operate an actual, working fire-attack hose. In addition, all fire and EMS apparatus will be lined up for walk-throughs and show-and-tell.

The departments will be serving refreshments and hot popcorn, and fire and EMS safety literature will be available, along with T-shirts for the kids and face painting.

“We love hosting this event and having Weston families come to Station One. It’s a great opportunity for attendees to really participate in the activities and learn how the Weston fire and EMS services operate,” said Weston fire Chief John Pokorny. “We’re hoping for a big turnout this year. Each Open House and Safety Day we get several hundred adults and children who attend,” he added.

