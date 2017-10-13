Weston Fire dept. and EMS hold open house

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston Volunteer EMS are co-hosting their annual Open House and Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 1 at Fire Station One on Norfield Road.

This event is held in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week campaign. This year’s campaign is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Weston Fire-EMS Open House and Safety Day is open to the public. There will be several demonstrations, including automobile extrication, in which firefighters cut up a car with the Hurst “Jaws of Life” tools, a smoke trailer, which replicates the effects of smoke inside a residence, and a fire hose demonstration where children get to operate an actual, working fire-attack hose. In addition, all fire and EMS apparatus will be lined up for walk-throughs and show-and-tell.

The departments will be serving refreshments and hot popcorn, and fire and EMS safety literature will be available, along with T-shirts for the kids and face painting.

“We love hosting this event and having Weston families come to Station One. It’s a great opportunity for attendees to really participate in the activities and learn how the Weston fire and EMS services operate,” said Weston fire Chief John Pokorny. “We’re hoping for a big turnout this year. Each Open House and Safety Day we get several hundred adults and children who attend,” he added.