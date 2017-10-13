Weston Historical Society to host Civil War Encampment

The Weston Historical Society will host Company F of the 14th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry re-enactors for a Civil War Encampment on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coley Homestead at 104 Weston Road.

Throughout the day there will be many different demonstrations reflecting military life as it was during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865.

The encampment will be guided by participants in period Civil War dress, and will feature cooking demonstrations, camp building, and displays of tools, doctor’s implements, weapons, and uniforms. Re-enactors will interact with the public to convey the experience of Civil War soldiers, from what they ate to combat techniques and how they entertained themselves between battles.

There will be firing line and drill demonstrations by the soldier re-enactors. Children will be led in Civil War military drills using wooden muskets.

Tentative schedule of events

10 a.m. Soldiers will fall in and drill.

10:45 a.m. Firing demonstration.

11:45 a.m. Visit with the company cook.

12:30 p.m. Knapsack and blanket roll — discussion of a soldier’s life during the war.

1:15 p.m. Drilling experience — children volunteers will experience drilling with wooden muskets and with signal flags.

2 p.m. Firing demonstration.

3 p.m. Camp breaks down.

Admission is $12 per member family/$15 per non-member family, $8 for individual members and $10 for individual non-members. Food and drinks will be available.

The parking lot at the Weston Historical Society’s Coley Homestead is handicapped-accessible, although the ground on the homestead property is uneven.

Special events at the Weston Historical Society are made possible in part by sponsors KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, and Cohen and Wolf PC.

The Weston Historical Society is open by appointment. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-226-1804.