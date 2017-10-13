Weston artists on display at Art in Bloom

Just as New England dons its mantle of autumn colors, so too will Old Town Hall in Wilton as the Wilton Garden Club presents Art in Bloom, a flower and art exhibition featuring the works of three Weston artists.

The community is invited to the exhibit on Friday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 5 and Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 4.

The NGC (National Garden Clubs) Standard Flower Show has been more than a year in the making. Area gardeners were invited to enter the show that will feature 28 flower arrangements inspired by the work of seven artists: Leslie Giuliani, Drew Klotz, and Julie Leff of Weston; Jack Disbrow and Daryl Hawk of Wilton; John Maurer of Florida; and Toby Michaels of Westport.

The show will take place indoors at Old Town Hall, 69 Ridgefield Road, Wilton and outdoors. When visitors make their way from the parking lot off Belden Hill Avenue they may visit the historic grotto garden that will feature wildflowers and native plants and then walk along Greenlee Way, where Wilton Girl Scouts have planted fairy gardens.

Also outdoors will be Drew Klotz’s Lil’ Dipper 26 sculpture with four hanging garden designs inspired by the kinetic work of art.

Around the perimeter of the main room at Old Town Hall will be the remaining works of art that include oil on canvas, collage, sewing on Encaustiflex, and photography, with subject matter ranging from landscape to portraiture, still life to pattern. They are the inspiration for the floral designers.

Another exhibit, Bee On It, will highlight the Wilton Pollinator Pathway program, and Preserving Yesterday for Today … and Today for Tomorrow will feature the Mary Beth Wheeler Herbarium, a collection of more than 1,200 preserved plant specimens from Fairfield County.

The center space of Old Town Hall will feature the horticulture classes, a cornucopia of annuals, perennials, bulbs, and other plants grown by show entrants. Here visitors may see plants grown in this area for their flowers, foliage, seeds, and berries — in shade and sun — as well as container plants, succulents and herbs, plus one section just for dahlias.

All show entries will be judged by accredited judges and eligible for awards. The show itself will also be judged. Admission to the show is $10. Information: wiltonartinbloom.com.

Color and life

The Weston artists featured in the exhibit bring a sense of color and life to their work.

Leslie Giuliani’s imagery combines the lighthearted and the darkly primal. Her work features a range of old and new textile techniques combining digital embroidery, hand embroidery, digital textile printing, sewing, and rug hooking embellished with encaustic painting. Her work has been exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the country.

Drew Klotz has created kinetic sculpture for more than 35 years. His “wind sculptures” can be seen across the country. Aerodynamic shapes with sensitive bearings interact with the gentlest of breezes and wind currents to provide ever-changing rhythmic and wave-like patterns.

Julie Leff paints florals, landscapes, and still lifes. She has studied art at Yale and the Silvermine Guild. Her artwork is held in private collections in the United States, Europe and Asia and is exhibited at Yale University’s Child Study Center.