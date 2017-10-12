Open Studios Tour this Saturday in Weston

WestonArts will present its 2017 Open Studios Tour on Saturday, Oct. 14. The tour begins at Weston Town Hall.

This year the public is invited to visit an array of nine Weston artists’ studios. Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when visitors will witness art in action.

Artwork will be available for sale, and 10% of the proceeds will go to WestonArts for its scholarship fund and to help provide new art tables for Weston High School and Weston Middle School.

Artists participating in this year’s tour are Cindy Wagner, ​Carole Eisner, David Emberling, Audrey Klotz, Drew Klotz, Charlie Cole, Julie Leff, Fruma Markowitz, and ​​Clare Pernice.

Tickets are $10 per person, free for those 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online or on the day of the tour at Weston Town Hall.

Bracelets required for entry to the studios may be picked up at Town Hall on Oct. 14, along with a map of the tour.

For more information, visit WestonArts.org.