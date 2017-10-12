The Weston Forum

Open Studios Tour this Saturday in Weston

By Weston Forum on October 12, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

A sculpture by Carole Eisner, one of the artists participating in the WestonArts Open Studios Tour this Saturday.

A sculpture by Carole Eisner, one of the artists participating in the WestonArts Open Studios Tour this Saturday.

WestonArts will present its 2017 Open Studios Tour on Saturday, Oct. 14. The tour begins at Weston Town Hall.

This year the public is invited to visit an array of nine Weston artists’ studios. Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when visitors will witness art in action.

Artwork will be available for sale, and 10% of the proceeds will go to WestonArts for its scholarship fund and to help provide new art tables for Weston High School and Weston Middle School.

Artists participating in this year’s tour are Cindy Wagner, ​Carole Eisner, David Emberling, Audrey Klotz, Drew Klotz, Charlie Cole, Julie Leff, Fruma Markowitz, and ​​Clare Pernice.

Tickets are $10 per person, free for those 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online or on the day of the tour at Weston Town Hall.

Bracelets required for entry to the studios may be picked up at Town Hall on Oct. 14, along with a map of the tour.

For more information, visit WestonArts.org.

Related posts:

  1. Carole Eisner’s sculptures line Prospect Park in New York
  2. Tour studios of Weston artists this Saturday
  3. Weston first selectman’s request for leave tabled again
  4. Moms ‘chip in’ for scanner for Weston Animal Control

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Absentee ballot applications are now available in Weston Next Post St. Francis in Weston welcomes new priest to parish
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress