Absentee ballot applications are now available in Weston

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 7 municipal election will be available in the Weston town clerk’s office from now until Nov. 6.

Connecticut state law allows absentee balloting only under one of the following six conditions:

Active service in the military. Illness. Physical disability. Religious tenets that forbid secular activity on Election Day. Duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own. Absence from your town during all hours of voting.

Applications for absentee ballots are available now. They must be signed by the registered voter and submitted to the Weston town clerk. Applications may be obtained from the town clerk during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and through the registrars of voters page on the Town of Weston website, westonct.gov.

Ballots will be sent to voters at the address specified on their application on or after Oct. 7. Voters may also go to Weston Town Hall in person on or after this date to complete an application and vote at the same time.

The town clerk will hold a special absentee ballot session at Weston Town Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. until noon. Voters may complete an absentee ballot application and vote at this time.

Voters with a permanent physical disability may have an absentee ballot sent to their homes automatically. An application and a physician’s note must be filed with the town clerk to arrange for this accommodation.

Connecticut does not allow “no excuse” or convenience absentee ballot voting. On the application, voters must state the reason for needing an absentee ballot and swear such statement is true. For voters who do not meet one of the above absentee ballot voting conditions, the polls will be open at Weston Middle School from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.