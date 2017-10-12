This Weekend: art shows, races, festivals and more

WWI exhibit in Southport

Pages from Pequot: The Great War and the United States Home Front on Saturday, Oct. 14-Dec. 3 at the Pequot Library in Southport. There will be an opening reception Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. For more information visit pequotlibrary.org or call 203-259-0346.

Art in Bloom show

The Wilton Garden Club is sponsoring Art in Bloom on Friday, Oct. 13, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Old Town Hall in Wilton. The show features garden designs, artwork and sculpture contributed by local artists, many youth designs and exhibits. It will also display the Wilton Pollinator Pathway “Bee on It” and Mary Beth Wheeler Herbarium project, now part of Northeast Consortium of Herbaria Database. Tickets are $10 at wiltonhistorical.org or wiltonartinbloom.org.

King for a Day in Stamford

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live, King for a Day, based on the PBS-KIDS TV series, will be at the Palace Theater on Friday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. in Stamford. It is a musical adventure in which Daniel learns what it takes to be a king. Tickets are $25-$75 and available at palacestamford.org or by calling 203-325-4466.

Art for Alz benefit

Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting the Memories & Reflections juried exhibit Oct. 13-30 with a reception on Friday, Oct. 13, 5-8 p.m. at Waveny Park in New Canaan. The artists will donate 50% of the proceeds from the art sales to the CT chapter of Alzheimer’s Association. For more information visit carriagebarn.org or call 203-972-1895.

Craft Beer pours into Norwalk

The Rowayton Arts Center will be holding an October Craft Beer Event on Friday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. in Norwalk. Tickets are $30 and are available at rowaytonarts.org.

Dance and drum at Lenape Festival

A Lenape Festival is on Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4p.m. at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River, N.Y. The festival will feature drumming, dancing, storytelling, crafts, tour of a replica wigwam and more. The event is free for all ages and there is a $10 parking fee. For more information visit friendsoftrailside.org.

Make rope at Harvest Festival

The annual Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-4 p.m., at New Pond Farm in West Redding. The event will feature historical demonstrations including rope making, open hearth cooking and fleece spinning. A falconer will be also be present at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information visit newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.

Unchain concert combats slavery

Grace Farms will be holding a benefit concert on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in New Canaan in an effort to eradicate modern day slavery. The Unchain concert will feature Grammy winner and philanthropist India.Arie. For more information visit gracefarms.org.

Documentary and dinner

Neirot’s season is opening with dinner and a film on Saturday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield. Dinner will be followed by a documentary, Theodore Bikel: In the Shoes of Sholom Aleichem, with music by Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray. There will be a discussion and dessert. Reservations are $18, via Neirot at OurShirShalom.org.

Haunting at Mill Hill

The Haunting at Mill Hill walking tour will feature true stories of death, murder and insanity on Oct. 14, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. at the Mill Hill Historic Park at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk. In addition to the walking tour sponsored by the Norwalk Historical Society, there will be a haunted maze. For tickets, $18, call 203-846-0525 or visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Oktoberfest in Wilton

Oktoberfest 2017 will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. at the Trackside Teen Center, in Wilton. It will feature German food catered by The Proper Palate and music by Dylan Connor and the Epic Poets. German beer, wine, spirits will be available for those 21 and older. There will be a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $55 at trackside.org or 203-834-2888.

Gilded Age Gala

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is holding the Gilded Age Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. in Norwalk. The event will feature cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, two exhibit previews and comedian Brian Grossi. For more information visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.org or call 203-838-9799.

Voices Café in Westport

The Voices Café at The Unitarian Church in Westport will be opening its seventh season with country-folk artist Pierce Pettis on Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For more information visit voicescafe.org or call 203-227-7205, x14.

Paul Revere’s Raiders

Jamie Revere, the late Paul Revere’s son will perform with Paul Revere’s Raiders at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. with a night of hits that his father made famous! Tickets are $50 and available by calling 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Object Out Loud opens

Object Out Loud: Arman and Nick Cave’s exhibit will run from Oct. 15 through Jan. 7 as will their Sound Actions: Arman and Nick Cave exhibit at the Katonah Museum of Art in Katonah, N.Y. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 12-5. Tickets are $10 and for more information call 914-232-9555 or visit katonahmuseum.org.

Where the Wild Things Run

Where the Wild Things Run is on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the kids fun run at 8:30 and the 5K at 9. The fun run is $20 and the 5K $35. Trails run through property and are not stroller-friendly. Register at http://bit.ly/2haUtc6.

Run for Abilis in Greenwich

The annual Walk/Run for Abilis is on Sunday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. at the Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point) in Old Greenwich. Abilis, a non-profit, supports over 700 individuals with special needs and their families of all ages and abilities in eight Fairfield County towns. The 5K run and one-mile accessible walk features family-friendly activities and food. The Kids Activity tent will have arts and crafts, face-painting, bouncy castle, “Bubble Bus” and a fire truck. For more information visit abilis.us/walk.

CancerCare Fairfield walk

The 11th annual CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope is on Sunday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. Walk or run to celebrate survivors and remember those lost while raising funds and awareness for free, professional support services available to anyone affected by cancer. Families, individuals and teams are welcome. For more information visit community.cancercare.org/fairfield2017.

Connecticut Harvest Jam

The Connecticut Harvest Jam will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, 1-7 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park in Danbury. Tickets are $15 and available at eventelf.com/events/716/tickets/new.

Music on the Hill

The Power of Song concert will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Westport. A diverse program ranging from English madrigals to Sweet Honey in the Rock. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information visit musiconthehillCT.org.

Hot to Trot Trio

Let’s Do It Again, Another Lighthearted Look at Romance will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. at the Easton Public Library. The Hot to Trot Trio returns with an amusing and slightly irreverent view on love. Admission is free. For more information call 203-261-9160 or visit www.eastonartscouncil.org.

Takács at the Caramoor

The Takács Quartet, founded in Budapest, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, N.Y. The quartet’s program at the Caramoor includes works by Haydn, Shostakovich and Brahms. Tickets are $30-$85 at caramoor.org. For more information call 914-232-5035.

Rebel Ensemble concert

The Rebel Ensemble will perform on Sunday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m. at the Bedford Presbyterian Church in Bedford, N.Y. For more information call 914-734-9537 or visit rebelbaroque.com.

Three Dog Night concert

Three Dog Night will be performing on Sunday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Celebrating more than four decades in music from 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets. Tickets are $87.50 at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

And coming up…

Scarecrows on Parade at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport Oct. 16-31. For more information visit beardsleyzoo.org.

Guess How Much I Love You on Monday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. at the Quick Center in Fairfield. Sam McBratney’s book comes to life with whimsical puppetry and original music. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia production for children in pre-K to second grade. Tickets are $10 and available by calling 203-254-4010.

Tape Face will be performing on Monday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Drawing on silent film, mime, magic, puppetry, Motown and films of Patrick Swayze, he is “a pensive, curious soul approaching every object and audience member as a potential friend — or plaything.” Tickets are $40 and available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Evening with Sérgio Mendes on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist, Mendes’ hit single, Mas Que Nada, is the first Portuguese language song to ever hit Billboard’s U.S. Pop chart and Mendes’ “signature mix of bossa nova and samba and distinctive pop instrumentation have ultimately come to define Brazilian music.” Three-time Grammy Award winner, with three additional Grammy nominations, he has recorded more than 35 albums. For ticket holders, complimentary wine tasting and art exhibit by Veronica Martins in lobby before show. Tickets are $75 at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.