Caroline Zech made 17 saves, but Weston fell short in its field hockey game against New Milford, 6-0, on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Trojans dropped a 2-0 non-league decision at Brookfield on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Against New Milford, Haley Bailleux registered three shots, Morgan Schramm had two shots, and Sonia Mody and Sophie Van Koppen registered one shot each.