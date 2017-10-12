Goetz leads Trojans over Pomperaug

Sophomore quarterback James Goetz accounted for all four Weston touchdowns as the Trojans topped Pomperaug 29-3 in a South-West Conference football matchup Friday night, Oct. 6, in Weston.
The victory ends a two-game losing streak for Weston, which evened its record at 2-2.
Goetz was 18 for 25 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.
Goetz was also the Trojans’ leading rusher, with 108 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
Weston hosts the Creed/Career/Whitney co-op in a non-conference game Friday at 7 p.m.