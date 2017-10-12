The Weston Forum

Goetz leads Trojans over Pomperaug

By Weston Forum on October 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

Sophomore quarterback James Goetz accounted for all four Weston touchdowns as the Trojans topped Pomperaug 29-3 in a South-West Conference football matchup Friday night, Oct. 6, in Weston.

The victory ends a two-game losing streak for Weston, which evened its record at 2-2.

Goetz was 18 for 25 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

Goetz was also the Trojans’ leading rusher, with 108 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Weston hosts the Creed/Career/Whitney co-op in a non-conference game Friday at 7 p.m.

Weston High’s Jason Baisley (24) returns a kick during the Trojans’ 29-3 victory over Pomperaug Friday night in Weston. — Eileen Sawyer photo

Weston High’s Jason Baisley (24) returns a kick during the Trojans’ 29-3 victory over Pomperaug Friday night in Weston. — Eileen Sawyer photo

 

Related posts:

  1. Weston splits pair in volleyball
  2. Weston spikers go 2-1 over 3 matches
  3. Weston girls upend Kolbe Cathedral on pitch
  4. Weston falls to New Milford in field hockey

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston girls upend Kolbe Cathedral on pitch Next Post Weston police close candidate's complaint
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress