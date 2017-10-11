The Weston Forum

Weston girls upend Kolbe Cathedral on pitch

October 11, 2017

Weston scored in the first minute and possessed the ball most of the match on the way to a 9-2 victory over Kolbe Cathedral Thursday, Oct. 5.

Sloan Karpen, Katie Orefice and Ava Poulopoulos all scored for the Trojans.

Annabelle Blank was active throughout, and Madison Ameer scored her first goal of the year from the penalty spot.

Casey Achar distributed well from center midfield and was rewarded with her own goal 12 minutes from time.

Coach Gustavo Reaes substituted liberally, and in the closing minutes Kolbe scored its first and second goals of the season.

Weston was scheduled to travel to Joel Barlow Tuesday night and to host Notre Dame of Fairfield Thursday, Oct. 12.

Weston toppled Kolbe Cathedral in a girls soccer match Oct. 5.

