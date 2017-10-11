Weston boys run to 8th at Wickham Invitational

The Weston boys cross country team faced a deep and highly competitive field of schools from four states on Saturday at the Wickham Park Invitational in Manchester, Conn. Overall, the team finished eighth in the 29-team, 213-runner competition.

Weston’s top runner, Tim Lautenbach, finished the 5K race in 13th place with a time of 17:14. He was followed by freshman Ryan Rupprecht (40th place, 18:02), who had a strong finish passing a number of runners in the home stretch. Rounding out Weston’s top five were Alex Leo (42nd place, 18:06), Matt Sydney (78th place, 18:44) and Matt Lagana (107th place, 19:08).

“I think the boys did very well today and was pleased with how they handled the difficult conditions,” commented coach Casey Gawlak, as the finishing times for all runners were affected by the hot and humid weather. “It was a good experience racing at Wickham. We’ll be back here for the state competitions in a few weeks.”

The SWC championships are set for Oct. 18, followed by the Class MM championship on Oct. 28.