Weston spikers go 2-1 over 3 matches

The Weston High girls volleyball team went 2-1 over the past week, splitting two South-West Conference games before falling in a non-league contest to the defending Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference champion.

Weston 3, Bethel 0

The Trojans beat Bethel 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Taryn Seigel had 12 points, five kills and seven digs while Eliza Maestri scored 11 points and added five digs and five kills. Grace Donnelly had 22 assists, and added five points and three digs.

Pomperaug 4, Weston 1

Pomperaug won the final game after Weston rallied to take the third game, 25-22 on Thursday, Oct. 5. The Panthers won the first game 25-23, the second 25-13 and clinched the match by winning the fourth game 25-14.

Jordan Baisley had nine points, two aces and one dig for Weston. Seigel had eight kills, six digs and five points.

Donnelly had 17 assists, four aces and 12 digs.

Stamford 3, Weston 0

Weston fell in three straight games to Stamford, the 2016 FCIAC volleyball champion, in a non-conference match Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Game scores were 25-10, 25-19 and 25-19.

Caroline Wertlieb had five kills and five digs. Sophie Hall had six points, four aces and four digs. Eliza Maestri had two kills, five digs and five points.