Therapy dog helper speaks to Women’s Club of Weston

Marilyn Douglas, a Therapy Dog volunteer, spoke at the Women’s Club of Weston Fall Luncheon. Alongside her therapy dog Beau, Douglas discussed the evaluation and training of therapy dogs; testing of dogs with teammates for “readiness in the field;” and their work with children with brain trauma, children who have experienced neglect and abuse, residents in skilled nursing facilities and hospices, and college students facing stressful situations. Dogs similar to Beau were on hand during the Sandy Hook, CT tragedy.

For further information on the club, contact Judy Stripp, 203-227-8917. Club membership dues are $35 per year and include membership in all the activity groups such as the Wine Tasting Club; Afternoon at the Movies; Book Group, where Lilac Girls was recently read followed by a trip to Litchfield to visit the home of one of the women on which a character is based; and day trips, which has included recent trips to the Wadsworth Athenaeum, the Bruce Museum, and the Glass House of Phillip Johnson.