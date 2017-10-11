The Weston Forum

Therapy dog helper speaks to Women’s Club of Weston

By Weston Forum on October 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Beau, a pet therapy dog, “listens on” as Marilyn Douglas, Beau’s therapy teammate and trainer, speaks with Maria Calamito-Proto, left, and Michelle Halpin during the Women’s Club of Weston’s fall luncheon.

Beau, a pet therapy dog, “listens on” as Marilyn Douglas, Beau’s therapy teammate and trainer, speaks with Maria Calamito-Proto, left, and Michelle Halpin during the Women’s Club of Weston’s fall luncheon.

Marilyn Douglas, a Therapy Dog volunteer, spoke at the Women’s Club of Weston Fall Luncheon. Alongside her therapy dog Beau, Douglas discussed the evaluation and training of therapy dogs; testing of dogs with teammates for “readiness in the field;” and their work with children with brain trauma, children who have experienced neglect and abuse, residents in skilled nursing facilities and hospices, and college students facing stressful situations. Dogs similar to Beau were on hand during the Sandy Hook, CT tragedy.

For further information on the club, contact Judy Stripp, 203-227-8917. Club membership dues are $35 per year and include membership in all the activity groups such as the Wine Tasting Club; Afternoon at the Movies; Book Group, where Lilac Girls was recently read followed by a trip to Litchfield to visit the home of one of the women on which a character is based; and day trips, which has included recent trips to the Wadsworth Athenaeum, the Bruce Museum, and the Glass House of Phillip Johnson.

Related posts:

  1. Women’s Club of Weston celebrates 50 years
  2. Therapy dog to visit Weston Women’s Club
  3. Photographer Eve Papa speaks to Weston Kiwanis Club
  4. Aspetuck Land Trust holds hikes in Weston and Easton

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston Public Library holds book sale Next Post Weston farm stand is bursting with veggies
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress