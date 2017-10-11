Weston Public Library holds book sale

The Friends of Weston Public Library are sponsoring a book sale from Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The library’s Community Room will be filled with an outstanding collection of more than 9,000 donated books in very good to excellent condition, worthy of holiday gift giving, according to Library Director Karen Tatarka.

There will be an extensive collection of adult fiction and mystery books, young adult books, some large-print novels, audiobooks, adult and children’s DVDs, and more than 3,000 music CDs in 13 classifications. The book sale will have something for readers of all ages.

Items will be sorted into 40 categories, including Adventure & Travel, Art, Biographies, Business & Politics, Cookbooks, Dictionaries & Atlases, Health & Fitness, History, Holidays, House & Garden, Interior Design, Theology, Parenting, Philosophy & Psychology, Poetry, Religion, Science, and Sports, Games & Hobbies (for example, computer games, journals and jigsaw puzzles).

Children may choose from a large selection of easy-to-read books and more than 1,200 fiction books for grades two through six, including numerous popular series such as American Girl, Captain Underpants, Geronimo Stilton, Goosebumps, Hardy Boys, Lemony Snicket, Magic Tree House, Nancy Drew, Nate the Great, and Star Wars. The sale will also have a lot of beginning-to-read Level 1-4 books and more than 100 cardboard books.

Most hardcovers and trade paperbacks are $1 to $2. Adult coffee-table books and children’s pristine easy-to-read and fiction books are priced from $3 up. DVDs are $3 and up, individual music CDs are $1 and up, and audiobooks are priced from $3 and up.

There are some collectible books and first editions.

Book sale schedule

Friday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (early buying from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., $10 admission fee). Items priced as marked.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Items priced as marked.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Items half-price until 3 p.m.,then bagged items for $5 a bag (bags will be supplied).

The library is located at 56 Norfield Road.

For more information, call Deanna Whittredge, book sale chairman (203-256-8968). Leave a message and she will call back ASAP.