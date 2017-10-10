The Weston Forum

Weston PEO announces scholarship award

By Weston Forum on October 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Weston Chapter P co-chairman for the PCE grant Charlene O’Dell Avila, PCE grant recipient Karina Reininger, and Lynda Hennessy, Weston Chapter P PCE co-chairman.

Karina Reininger, a Norwalk Community College student, has been awarded a $3,000 PCE Scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year by PEO, an international philanthropic and educational organization for women.

The PCE (Program for Continuing Education) Scholarship was established in 1973 and is a needs-based grant providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or their families.

Reininger applied for the grant through Weston PEO Chapter P, after learning of the program from the Wilton Department of Social Services.

Her application was reviewed by Chapter P’s PCE co-chairmen Charlene O’Dell Avila and Lynda Hennessy.

“After evaluating Karina’s application, and meeting with the candidate, we immediately saw how impressive she is. Karina came to this country in 1990 from the Dominican Republic. She earned her citizenship, then secured a full-time job in the dental health care field, while taking classes at NCC,” said O’Dell Avila. “A single mother, Karina is supporting her 21-year-old son,who was recently injured in an automobile accident.”

Reininger will be using the grant money to complete her associate’s degree in psychology at NCC, which will make her eligible to complete her bachelor’s degree at UConn so she can pursue the master’s degree necessary for a career in social services.

“I want to thank Chapter P for all of the support and guidance they have given me over the last few months,” said Reininger. “They were always there to help me with the application process and encourage me. This grant will make a real difference in my life and in my career goal of caring for and helping others.”

Anyone interested in learning more about this and other PEO scholarships, grants, or low-interest educational loans available through the international or local chapter may contact PEO, Chapter P, Weston, Conn., at [email protected] Deadlines differ for many of these scholarships.

Chapter P serves the Weston, Easton and Redding communities.

