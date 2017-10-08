Weston students compete in rappel challenge for Shatterproof

Weston High School is partnering with Shatterproof as part of an initiative to address the issue of substance abuse in the community.

Student volunteers will work the Shatterproof Challenge Rappel Fairfield County at Beacon Harbor Point in Stamford on Saturday, Oct. 7. Teacher volunteers will rappel down the building to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

Donations may be made by going to rappelfairfield.org and finding Team Weston.

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the devastation that the disease of addiction causes families. The organization is working to save lives by advocating for policy changes, expanding access to treatment and recovery programs, and ending the stigma associated with addiction.

One hundred percent of every dollar raised increases funding for the prevention, treatment, and recovery of addiction.