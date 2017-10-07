The Weston Forum

Weston artist exhibits at Rowayton Arts Center

By Weston Forum on October 7, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Moonstruck by Ginger Jespersen.

Moonstruck by Ginger Jespersen.

Moonstruck by artist Ginger Jespersen of Weston is among the juried works showing in Expressions at the Rowayton Arts Center, on display from now until Oct. 29.

Visit rowaytonarts.org for information on classes, events and gallery hours.

Related posts:

  1. Moonstruck
  2. Weston artist wins award for BeachWalk
  3. Ginger Jespersen featured in Inspiration exhibit
  4. Weston dancers perform in The Nutcracker

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Absentee ballots available at Weston Town Hall Next Post Did I Say That? Smiling costs nothing but reaps rewards
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress