Weston artist exhibits at Rowayton Arts Center

Moonstruck by artist Ginger Jespersen of Weston is among the juried works showing in Expressions at the Rowayton Arts Center, on display from now until Oct. 29.
Visit rowaytonarts.org for information on classes, events and gallery hours.
