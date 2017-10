Absentee ballots for the Nov. 7 municipal election are available starting Friday, Oct. 6, for the general public.

Residents abroad may get a ballot emailed to them upon proper application. Applications are available on the town website, westonct.gov, under Town Clerk.

Ballots are available during Weston Town Hall hours, and the town clerk will also be available on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. until noon.