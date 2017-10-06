St. Francis in Weston bids farewell to Father Dunn

Seven years ago, Father Michael Dunn arrived as the new pastor at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston and made it his home.

At the time, he expressed his goals and his commitment to address the wishes of the parishioners: “My priority is to listen, observe and evaluate. I want the parish to be assured of my presence and support.”

Thus, Father Dunn rolled up his sleeves and immersed himself in the parish community so that his presence and support was felt by all, reinvigorating the parishioners. Father Dunn’s shining light and uplifting spirit came at a time when St. Francis needed it most.

On Sept. 24, a reception was held for Father Dunn to say thank you and bid him farewell. In a sense he is returning home, as he has been reassigned to St. Gregory the Great in Danbury, which was his parish when he was a youth.

The St. Francis community has been blessed to have Father Dunn. We thank him for his love and support as he has left an indelible mark upon us all. We wish Father Dunn and his dog Chance all the best in their new journey at St. Gregory the Great.