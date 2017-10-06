Family Fun Carnival this Saturday in Weston

Celebrate the fall season this Saturday with food and fun at the eighth annual St. Francis of Assisi carnival. The event is being held, rain or shine, on Oct. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at 35 Norfield Road in Weston.

This year’s carnival includes rides, games, food, live music, and raffles.

Inflatables are available for children, with bracelets on sale for all-day, limitless rides. In addition, both children and adults can get “all aboard” the Roaming Railroad trackless train for a fun experience.

In past years, the air was full of excitement as children enjoyed face painting and played simple games such as Soda Pop Ring Toss, Candy Game, Pop a Balloon, and Tumble the Tower with lots of winners all day long. Those over 21 enjoyed more adult games, such as Win Some Cheer, Mystery Boxes, Silent Auction, and Outdoor Fun.

Local food trucks will be at the carnival all day, including LobsterCraft, Melt Mobile, Johnny’s Roadside, and Mr. Softee. Carnival fare will also be available, as well as wine and beer.

There will also be live music. Karl Schultz, a student at the Weston Middle School, will perform jazz and classical piano from noon to 1. Fairfield School of Rock will be performing from 1:30 to 3, and The Third Rail Acoustic Band will be performing from 3:30 to 6.

At 11 a.m., before the start of the carnival, there will be a blessing of the animals. Pet owners are invited to bring their animals on a leash to the parish parking lot for a blessing. St. Francis is the patron saint of animals, and he had a great love for animals and the environment. Born in 1181, he preached that it was our duty to protect and enjoy nature and everything in it. In his honor, all pets will be blessed. All religions are welcome.

“Each year this gets bigger and better,” said carnival chairperson Sandra Jester. “It has become a community event that brings Weston families together for a fun afternoon. With food, entertainment, rides, and prizes to win, there is something for everyone.”

Raffles with high-value prizes will be available, including a family four-pack to Kempo Academy of Martial Arts with lessons and gear, a dental/orthodontic basket, a WWE package, designer sunglasses, Belvedere vodka, an Amazon Echo, and a vintage Huffy Regatta bike. In addition, multiple raffles will be offered with lots of chances to win.

Event sponsors are Fairfield County Bank, Knights of Columbus, Westport Eyecare Associates (Dr. Barbara Manion), and Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics (Dr. Mary Ritter).