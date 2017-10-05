Five candidates vie for four spots on Board of Education

There are five candidates vying for four seats on the Board of Education in the Nov. 7 municipal election. School board members serve four-year terms.

Democratic candidate and current board member Gina Albert is running to fill a vacancy for two more years and is running uncontested. Albert replaced former Board of Education vice chairman Phil Schaefer.

Republican incumbent Elise Major and Democratic incumbent Sara Spaulding are running for re-election. Democratic newcomers Tony Pesco and Samantha Nestor round out the ticket.

Gina Albert

Originally from North Carolina, Albert is 16-year Weston resident. She and her husband, Eric, have three students in Weston public schools. Andrew and Sarah are freshmen at Weston High school, and son Eric is a fourth grader at the Weston Intermediate School (WIS).

On the school board, Albert sits on the policy committee and communications committee. She is the board’s representative to the wellness committee and was recently named the board’s representative to the advisory board of the Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

“The Weston school district is so special,” said Albert. “The connection that each teacher and administrator has with the students is amazing. I view it as a privilege to be a part of this school system and this board.”

As a volunteer, Albert has been on the PTO at Hurlbutt Elementary School and WIS and served as thetreasurer of Weston Little League and Weston Lacrosse. “Since I was so heavily involved in the PTO, I’ve had an understanding of what goes on behind the scenes that makes this district what it is,” she said.

An accountant by training, Albert left her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but she says her financial background is beneficial to her role on the board.

“The Board of Education is in an oversight role. It’s not that we run the district but we work hand-in-hand with the administration. Our role is to question them,” said Albert. “I’m good at dissecting information and asking the tough questions, and I think that’s what a good board member does.”

Elise Major

Major has served on the school board for four years. She has lived in Weston for 26 years with her husband, Glenn, a former selectmen, and has put two children, Ryan and Erin, through the Weston school system.

As the secretary of the school board, Major is an officer on the board. She is also a member of the curriculum committee and chairman of the facilities committee.

“We have to be fiscally responsible and prudent and get creative and innovative in getting around shortages we will have to face,” said Major. “There will be tough decisions to be made. I think my experience leads me to know what is at stake and what the priorities are. There isn’t room for much of a learning curve in this environment.”

Major is proud of her work with the facilities committee and its “in-depth analysis of space usage.” She is also proud of the work the board has done to improve the emotional intelligence of the students.

“I felt compelled to run again to leverage my experience and the knowledge that I’ve gained to help navigate the rough road ahead. Frankly, this is going to be a very difficult time because of the state’s finances,” she said. “It’s critical to create a balance between fiscal pressures and the maintenance of our excellent education that we are known for.”

Major said her first priority is “protecting the classroom” because it is where “quality education begins.”

“If I am re-elected I will make every effort to protect our classrooms,” she said. “With these financial pressures we need to look toward public and private partnerships. We need to work heavily with the PTOs and other local organizations. These are the types of relationships that need to be cultivated.”

Major believes the school board needs to continue vetting potential expenses carefully and called budget building a matter of “weighing priorities and looking ahead to the future in a fiscally sound way.”

“We need to protect things that work toward academic viability and are critical for maintaining academic rigor and a high quality of education,” she said. “If we see something that benefits our students, it needs to be carefully vetted and ultimately supported.”

Sara Spaulding

Incumbent Sara Spaulding said she is seeking a second full term on the school board because she likes the progress the schools have made in recent years and wants to continue to see advancement.

“I have been excited about the direction that Superintendent McKersie is going,” she said. “He has been advocating ideas like creating global citizens and promoting civil discourse. I think it’s important to give a top-rate education but understand that the students are whole people, too.”

Spaulding cited initiatives like making sure that elementary school students have to get up and move around throughout the day, or a program at the high school that allows kids to knit hats for the homeless as a de-stressor.

“The idea of working on a whole student is fascinating and brings great value to our school system,” she said. “It’s exciting that we’re such a small district that we can offer unique things for the students. I’d like to see where else we can go.”

Spaulding was born in Washington, D.C., and is married to Selectman Chris Spaulding. The couple moved to Weston 13 years ago and has two children, Emma and Jake, in Weston Middle School.

She is chairman of the communications committee on the board. She also sits on the curriculum committee and facilities committee.

Spaulding believes the state’s financial situation is a tough obstacle for Weston but looks forward to working with the school board, the finance board and the selectmen to craft a reasonable budget.

“I’d like to see how we’re managing the looming Damocles that’s hanging over our heads,” she said. “I would hate to see us be reactionary. I know for a fact the board is already planning well. The schools are such a central part of Weston’s excellence, and we need to protect that.”

Tony Pesco

A former New Yorker, Tony Pesco is running for his first term on the school board.

“I want to give back to a town that has given so much to myself and my family,” said Pesco. “I thought, What is the best place for me to really give back to my community, and this felt natural.”

Pesco has in Weston for 24 years with his wife, Lisa. Their grown children Andrew and Jessica both attended Weston schools.

Pesco has a doctorate in chemical engineering from Columbia University and recently finished a 25-year career in finance working at Credit Suisse. He retired in March.

“After years of flying around the world and being at work all the time, it has been very nice to spend more time in the community and really re-engage,” he said. “I’m a newcomer to this process, but I’ve been going to Board of Education and committee meetings. I’ve been meeting tons of people through phone banking and door-knocking, and I really love it.”

Pesco called the school system “high-quality” and said he thinks the education board is “very efficient” but said he is “results-oriented” and has experience that can help the board in the future.

“I’ve managed billion-dollar budgets in my line of work,” said Pesco. “When you look at the board, you have very capable people who are accountants, lawyers, mothers, but I think my experience professionally can add a new element.”

Additionally, Pesco said he thinks with his fresh perspective as a newcomer to town politics, he may be able to bring new ideas to the mix.

“I’m deeply committed to education. My parents immigrated here from Italy, and I understand the role of a high-quality education because a high-quality education helped me succeed,” said Pesco. “My mission isn’t political — I have no political ambition beyond this board — I just want to serve the town of Weston.”

Samantha Nestor

A New York native, Nestor is also running for the first time for the school board. She and her husband, Michael, moved to Weston in 2008 and have two children attending Weston schools, Finn, a fifth grader, and Gavin, in kindergarten.

Nestor has more than two decades of experience in fields like real estate, arts, media, manufacturing, and not-for-profit work.

She currently runs a consulting business, and as a working mother, believes she will bring a different perspective to the board.Additionally, Nestor said, having a son in kindergarten gives her a “long view” and a “different perspective” on what the school system needs to work on in the future.

“I feel that serving on the Board of Education will give me the opportunity to aid our community in ensuring a safe, excellent environment for our children, and to fulfill our responsibility to teach global citizenship,” she said. “I believe we do this by focusing on each child and enabling academic and emotional achievement.”

Nestor said what she does for a living is go through companies, looking at their efficiencies, and asking what they could be doing together. “I want to do that with the Board of Education,” she said.