Untimely death still under investigation

Weston police are still not releasing the name of the person involved in what they are calling an “untimely death” that happened at Bisceglie-Scribner Park on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

“The matter is still under investigation, and there is still one family member to be notified,” said Weston police Detective Chris Powers.

Powers disclosed that the victim was male. He said there are no criminal elements to the case and there is no evidence to suggest there is any threat or harm of danger to the public.

The body was taken to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy to reveal the cause of death.

The incident was discovered at approximately 7:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, when a Weston police officer discovered a body at Bisceglie-Scribner Park on Newtown Turnpike.