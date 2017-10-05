The Weston Forum

Girls cross country: Last home meet is a sweep

By Rocco Valluzzo on October 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Weston High’s Zoe Yung was fourth for her team and sixth overall at a girls cross country meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Weston beat New Fairfield 28-35 and swept Kolbe Cathedral and Stratford by 15-50 scores. — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

Neither the heat nor the competition would slow the Weston High girls cross country team in its final home meet of the regular season.

The Trojans were running in summer-like weather last Tuesday, Sept. 26. But with several runners forming a fairly tight pack they withstood the threat from New Fairfield to win 28-35 and easily defeated Stratford (15-50) and Kolbe Cathedral (15-50).

New Fairfield’s Kayla Cohen and Hazel Hudson made for a close meet, placing first and second overall, respectively. All the Rebels needed was to take third to clinch the meet.

However, Weston prevented that with Eliza Kleban claiming that spot in 21 minutes, 53 seconds, just ahead of teammate Michelle Gutowski, who had the same time to help keep their team’s chances alive.

After New Fairfield’s Melissa Evans took fifth, the Trojans sent four runners across the finish line in order, securing the win. Zoe Yung led the way in 22:07, followed by Claire Samson in 22:22.

Completing the scoring for Weston, Jane Avery was eighth in 23:05. Halley Melito was right behind her in 23:18.

Also finishing in Weston’s top seven, Sana Khan was 11th in 23:49.

Weston, now 5-2, visits Newtown and also takes on Bunnell and New Milford on Tuesday in the last meet of the regular season.

Related posts:

  1. Girls cross country: Weston sweeps finale
  2. Boys cross country: Weston wins division
  3. Boys basketball: Weston tries to get back on track
  4. Boys track: Weston is now in first place

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Trojans hit tough part of schedule Next Post Boys cross country: Trojans sweep meet
About author
Rocco Valluzzo

Rocco Valluzzo


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress