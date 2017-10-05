Neither the heat nor the competition would slow the Weston High girls cross country team in its final home meet of the regular season.

The Trojans were running in summer-like weather last Tuesday, Sept. 26. But with several runners forming a fairly tight pack they withstood the threat from New Fairfield to win 28-35 and easily defeated Stratford (15-50) and Kolbe Cathedral (15-50).

New Fairfield’s Kayla Cohen and Hazel Hudson made for a close meet, placing first and second overall, respectively. All the Rebels needed was to take third to clinch the meet.

However, Weston prevented that with Eliza Kleban claiming that spot in 21 minutes, 53 seconds, just ahead of teammate Michelle Gutowski, who had the same time to help keep their team’s chances alive.

After New Fairfield’s Melissa Evans took fifth, the Trojans sent four runners across the finish line in order, securing the win. Zoe Yung led the way in 22:07, followed by Claire Samson in 22:22.

Completing the scoring for Weston, Jane Avery was eighth in 23:05. Halley Melito was right behind her in 23:18.

Also finishing in Weston’s top seven, Sana Khan was 11th in 23:49.

Weston, now 5-2, visits Newtown and also takes on Bunnell and New Milford on Tuesday in the last meet of the regular season.