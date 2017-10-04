I am on the right side of history.
Commentary: We must change
By David Muller on October 4, 2017 in Lead News, News, Opinion · 0 Comments
I am on the right side of history.
I am told that it is wrong to discuss gun control in the aftermath of a tragedy.
I am told that the Second Amendment, and whatever current interpretation accompanies it, is a “God-given right” that somehow trumps my most fundamental right to life.
I am told that law-abiding citizens should not have their rights infringed.
And I am told of a decision by our President to unwind the Obama-era prohibition on gun sales to the mentally ill. And then I am told of yet another unspeakable and senseless massacre of innocents, and of the “thoughts and prayers” extended by a sizable group of politicians who have one thing in common.
What they have in common is money from what must be rightly acknowledged as a domestic terror organization, the National Rifle Association. Several years ago, in the immediate aftermath of the Newtown massacre, I and my fellow Weston selectmen Dennis Tracey and Gayle Weinstein began discussion of a basic, common sense ordinance that would have addressed safe storage of guns and a record of gun ownership so that the Police, if called to respond to a domestic incident, would know if there was a gun in the house.
The response from the NRA was in keeping with what one would expect from a terror organization. They published our home addresses and contact information on their website, triggering an avalanche of communication and at least two threats serious enough to involve the FBI.
Times and technology change, and so too must our laws and our understanding of what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they drafted the Second Amendment. Written in a time when muskets were in use, the Amendment can no longer apply to today’s weapons of horror.
A significant majority of the American electorate agrees that our current laws must be changed, but those in power, largely unified by their membership in the Republican Party and by their acceptance of consistent and large donations from the NRA, do little but send heartfelt but empty messages to victims and their families.
After Newtown, after Orlando and now after Las Vegas, I had hoped that politicians would somehow find the courage to begin taking the little steps needed to move us in the right direction. But apparently thoughts and prayers are once again getting in the way. The NRA suspends political advertising (until Oct. 10). And a bill to legalize silencers gets put in the back burner until emotions are less raw.
The satirical publication “The Onion” carries a headline “‘No way to prevent this,’ says only Nation where this regularly happens.” We Americans have allowed the construction of a wall of irrationality, paid for by the NRA and maintained by politicians who care more for their political survival than the lives of their constituents. When do we begin chipping away at this wall? When the NRA and its poison money are acknowledged as anathema to our founding principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I saw few people celebrating these basic rights in Newtown, at the Pulse Nightclub or outside the Mandalay Bay Casino. We must change.
Because we are on the right side of history.
David Muller is a former selectman for the town of Weston.
