Weston couple leads students in Saugatuck River cleanup

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) sponsored an afternoon river cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 16, as part of Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

The 115 volunteers met at Patagonia in Westport for a pep rally and safety instructions before making the short walk to the Saugatuck River to begin their cleanup.

During the hour of combing the banks of the Saugatuck River, the volunteers picked up more than 100 pounds of marine debris. Using the “Clean Swell” app to track the type and amount of debris collected, the volunteers logged more than 500 cigarette butts and 300 pieces of plastic as well as paper, food, food wrappers, cans, and an old street sign.

The husband-and-wife team of Richard and Margaret Hyman of Weston led a group of local high school students.

“Our collection included plastic bags and bottles, a traffic cone, a car battery, a beach chair, cigarette butts, and a lot of other garbage,” said Richard Hyman. “It was definitely a worthy cause.”

While most of the students involved were from Staples High School in Westport, Hyman says he wants to get Weston students involved in the next round.

For information about how to get involved in river and beach cleanups and join the effort, visit namepa.net or email [email protected]