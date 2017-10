Down early, the Weston High girls soccer team lost a 2-1 decision to host Pomperaug on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Weston trailed 1-0 four minutes into the first half on a goal by Lauren Neisser.

Pomperaug made it 2-0 mdiway through the second half courtesy of a shot by JAmie Collimore.

Weston’s only score came on an own goal with the assist going to Nicole Sztachelski.

Pomperaug had a 9-6 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made seven saves in goal for Weston, now 4-4-2 overall.