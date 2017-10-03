The rough spell continued for the Weston High boys soccer team, which lost 2-1 to Pomperaug on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Pomperaug took the lead with 32:10 left in the first half, as Zach McGettigan scored with Peter Duda getting the assist. It scored again with 9:45 left when McGettigan scored unassisted.

Weston responded before the half ended with Bruno Navarrese scoring with Ryan Werner getting the assist but that would be all for the Trojans.

Pomperaug had a 17-11 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made 15 saves in goal for Weston, now 3-4-1 overall.