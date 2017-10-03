The Weston Forum

Boys soccer: Pomperaug 2, Weston 1

By Weston Forum on October 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The rough spell continued for the Weston High boys soccer team, which lost 2-1 to Pomperaug on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Pomperaug took the lead with 32:10 left in the first half, as Zach McGettigan scored with Peter Duda getting the assist. It scored again with 9:45 left when McGettigan scored unassisted.

Weston responded before the half ended with Bruno Navarrese scoring with Ryan Werner getting the assist but that would be all for the Trojans.

Pomperaug had a 17-11 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made 15 saves in goal for Weston, now 3-4-1 overall.

Related posts:

  1. Boys soccer: Trojans top Panthers
  2. Boys soccer: Wins keep Weston on course
  3. Boys soccer: Weston 3, Pomperaug 1
  4. Boys soccer: Pomperaug 1, Weston 0

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys cross country: Weston takes two of three Next Post Girls soccer: Pomperaug 2, Weston 1
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress