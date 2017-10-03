The Weston High boys cross country team swept Notre Dame of Fairfield 15-50 and defeated Joel Barlow 25-30 but lost a close 26-29 decision to Brookfield on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The Trojans took the top two spots in the race with Tim Lautenbach and Alex Leo posting times of 17:21.3 and 17:44.1 respectively. Brookfield sent in four runners before Matt Sydney crossed the finish line in 18:8.7 to take 10th but when the Bobcats claimed the next place they secured enough points to win.

Matt Laguna was 12th overall in 18:32.9. Completing the scoring for the team, Ryan Rupprecht was 14th in 18:36.6, a half a second behind Barlow’s Auguste Smith.