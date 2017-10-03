The Weston Forum

Boys cross country: Weston takes two of three

By Weston Forum on October 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston High boys cross country team swept Notre Dame of Fairfield 15-50 and defeated Joel Barlow 25-30 but lost a close 26-29 decision to Brookfield on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The Trojans took the top two spots in the race with Tim Lautenbach and Alex Leo posting times of 17:21.3 and 17:44.1 respectively. Brookfield sent in four runners before Matt Sydney crossed the finish line in 18:8.7 to take 10th but when the Bobcats claimed the next place they secured enough points to win.

Matt Laguna was 12th overall in 18:32.9. Completing the scoring for the team, Ryan Rupprecht was 14th in 18:36.6, a half a second behind Barlow’s Auguste Smith.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Last-inning rally falls just short
  2. Boys cross country: Weston wins division
  3. Girls tennis: Depth comes through for Weston
  4. Boys track: Trojans take division title

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Health Wellness & Sports Expo returns to Chelsea Piers
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress