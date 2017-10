Despite a couple of close sets, the Weston High varsity volleyball team lost 3-1 (23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 24-26) to Brookfield on Monday, Oct. 2.

Caroline Wertlieb led Weston at the net with nine kill and also had two blocks. She led in digs with 12.

Georgia Burkard had eight kills to go with five blocks and had four digs. Eliza Maestri had four kills and two service points.

Weston is now 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the South-West Conference.