Music on the Hill launches fall season

Music on the Hill recently announced a full Fall 2017 season of music programming that includes a workshop, concerts by three of the organization’s four performing groups, and holiday events with music.

The community is invited to participate, both as concert-goers and as practitioners of the art.

The fall schedule begins with a half-day Handbell Workshop, to take place on Saturday Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., at the WEPCO church complex on New Canaan Road in Wilton. The class costs $40 and includes gloves, coffee and lunch.

The Handbell Workshop is open to all with some music-reading experience, including students. It is divided into two tracks: one for beginning ringers who have never touched a bell, and one for experienced ringers to build skills and practice advanced techniques. Music on the Hill artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson lead the sessions.

The workshop is productive yet relaxed. Those interested should register by e-mail to [email protected] Space is limited and early registration is recommended.

Fall concerts

The first concert of the fall is the Festival Chorus performing The Power of Song with conductor David Connell on Sunday, Oct 15 at 3 p.m. The event takes place at the Westport Unitarian Church.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Chamber Chorus performs its fall concert, Autumn Leaves, with Ellen Dickinson, conductor, in Wilton. The event begins at 8 p.m. This fall concert takes place at Wilton Presbyterian Church.

Christmas events

The Sounds of the Season Christmas concert, featuring the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir with the Festival Chorus, takes place on Friday, Dec. 15, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Singers, including students, who would like to participate in the Christmas Festival Chorus are invited to register by e-mail to [email protected] The chorus rehearses on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 14.