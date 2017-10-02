Dunsby and Duff Call governor’s veto ‘irresponsible’

State representatives Adam Dunsby (R-135) and Will Duff (R-2) condemned Governor Dannel Malloy’s decision to veto the Republican budget that passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The governor’s veto means that a state budget will not be in effect by the Oct. 1 Education Cost Saving payment deadline, and a majority of towns will see across-the-board cuts in municipal aid, education funding, and elimination of core government services.

“To be sure, the passed budget was a tough budget — the state faces a $3.5 billion deficit and the governor’s labor deal takes state employee compensation off the table,” said Dunsby. “There is no painless budget option, but the bipartisan-passed budget implements the state spending cap and limits borrowing.

“It does not transfer teachers’ retirement onto the towns and it does not raise taxes. The governor’s irresponsible decision to veto the only budget that passed the legislature this year means that a majority of towns, including Easton, Redding, and Weston immediately lose their entire ECS grant. I think this is a terrible mistake.”

“I am ready to override the governor’s veto now,” said Duff. “Enough is enough! Thousands of citizens across our state are wondering what is going to happen to their important services and right now, the governor has put those services in fiscal peril. This is not how you run a state.”

The legislature has the option of voting to override the governor’s veto in a legislative session likely to be convened at some point in October.

“The governor has not offered an alternative budget, and the Democrats have had all year to come up with something, which they have not as of September,” Dunsby said. “The only responsible decision for the legislature is to vote for an override and that is what I will be pushing to happen.”

State Rep. Adam Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston.

State Rep. Will Duff represents the 2nd district communities of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, and Redding