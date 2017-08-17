Weston’s animal cruelty costs are higher than expected

Weston’s Board of Finance expressed frustration with the town for its handling of funds following the seizure of hundreds of birds and snakes from 82 Newtown Turnpike in September 2016.

In total, the town has paid $85,856 in costs related to this incident. Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz said the total cost was incurred in the 2016-17 fiscal year and the town presently owes no money.

Last year, more than 200 dead or malnourished exotic birds, snakes and reptiles were discovered at the home on Newtown Turnpike, owned by New York pet-store owner Daniel Kopulos, after a “bad odor” was reported by a resident. Officials called it one of the worst cases of animal hoarding they have ever seen.

Two rescue agencies came to the scene and brought the animals to their facilities, but the care came with a cost.

According to Luiz, Weston has paid $50,606 to Rhode Island Parrot Rescue (RIPR), an organization in Warwick R.I. that took many of the birds from the scene. The town also paid $1,019 to South Wilton Veterinary Group.

Additionally, the town has doled out $14,541 in police overtime for the case, $17,676 in legal costs and $2,014 for Animal Control and Fire Marshal overtime.

In October 2016, the finance board appropriated $20,605 to RIPR. Another supplemental appropriation to RIPR for $15,000 was made in Jan. 2017, but the finance board wasn’t made aware of the rising costs as outlined above.

Restitution

The town of Weston is currently in the process of getting $40,000 in restitution from Kopulos for expenses the town has incurred with the rescue.

On Jan. 12, Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kopulos, secured by a mortgage deed on his Newtown Turnpike property, recorded on the Weston land records in Book 589 at Page 532.

Under the terms of the MOU, Kopulos has until Jan. 12, 2018, to pay the town $40,000 for expenses “incurred by the town to test, treat, relocate, care for and house the animals, along with any other expenses associated with that effort.”

If Kopulos does not pay $40,000 by that date, the town has the right to foreclose on the property.

According to Weston Town Attorney Pat Sullivan, the lien on Kopulos’s home was “voluntary.”

“The birds and snakes were transferred to Weston immediately,” said Sullivan. “It was done in the heat of the moment. Once that is done there is no liability associated with Mr. Kopulos.”

RIPR would not have taken the birds unless they were transferred to the town of Weston, which is why the town had to make the split-second decision in taking the animals last year, according to Sullivan.

Finance board chairman Steve Ezzes asked what the consequence would have been if the town never took the transfer of the birds and snakes.

“We would have had birds and snakes all over Weston and no other place to put them,” said Sullivan. “What is one to do in that circumstance? That’s what had to happen.”

Kopulos was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in September. However, in May, a judge settled the case by ordering Kopulos to get therapy and psychiatric treatment. He has since closed his New York pet store.

Confusion

Finance board member Allen Graubard called the communication of this issue with the Board of Finance “absolutely horrendous.”

Graubard said he was led to believe the town had a deal with RIPR soon after the rescue was made. He also said he was under the assumption that Kopulos was going to cover all costs and he wasn’t made aware of the MOU until months after it was signed.

“The town in effect became liable for financial issues that were well beyond the supplemental (appropriation) that we were approached for,” said Graubard. “We ended up being responsible for more than that and we never approved that.”

Graubard added that we was “upset” that the finance board wasn’t kept in the loop and was told “different stories than reality.”

Board member Melissa Koller said the finance board wasn’t informed of the MOU and they should have been as soon as it was signed in January.

“It certainly affects the finances of Weston and we should have been informed, said Koller. “Even if the MOU was only in negotiations.”

Graubard agreed, saying the board only needed to be told, even if they had no say in whether or not the MOU would be signed.

“We just had to be told that the costs were going to be higher because of overtime,” he said. “We had to be told that there wasn’t a deal done when we thought there was.”

To conclude, Graubard asked the town to keep the finance board informed on further actions in this case, including the status of Kopulos’ payments come January 2018.