Big cats, rhinos and elephants can be found in zoos across England.

results a opinion poll They show that more than three-quarters of Britons want the next government to end zoo captivity.

The survey, conducted by the international animal rights organization Born Free, was given to 2,000 adults. It found that 76 percent of respondents thought it was “very” or “somewhat” important not to keep large animals in attractions. This means that big cats, elephants, giraffes and rhinos should not be kept in captivity in zoos and wildlife parks.

“This powerful statistic shows that the founding principle of Born Free, which the organization has championed for nearly four decades, now has strong public support,” the organization said in a statement.

“It is clear that politicians and policymakers can no longer ignore those who want to end the ancient, unethical and harmful practice of keeping large animals in zoos.”

British citizens want to put animals first

In addition to calling for an end to animal captivity, which often does not meet current standards for animal welfare, British citizens seem to want better legislation for animal welfare in general.

The report focuses on the fact that 93 per cent of Britons consider animal welfare “very” or “fair” important. People between the ages of 25 and 34 are most likely to feel this way (95%). Those over the age of 65 were the least likely (87%).

Other findings include that 85 percent of respondents want a ban on importing trophies caught from endangered or endangered animals. Laws on buying and keeping exotic pets should also be tightened, according to 83 percent of those surveyed.

But animals are not only considered within the UK. After all, 82 percent of those surveyed want the next UK government to work to end cruelty to animals in the world. It has been suggested that business deals can be used as leverage. Such a move could affect regular barbarian hunts like this Slaughter of a dolphin in the Faroe Islands impact.

Transformational changes

Born Free cites its survey results as evidence of public support for “transformative changes” in animal welfare legislation.

That is why the organization calls on all political parties in the UK to take the will of the people into account. This means that they must make animal welfare a priority on their platform.

“We call on all political parties to recognize the importance of protecting and restoring wildlife and wild habitats, and to eliminate the negative impact on the welfare of individual animals by placing the conservation and improvement of animal welfare at the heart of their electoral platforms and these campaigns,” Will Travers, co-founder and CEO of Born Free, said in a statement. “Pledges in subsequent sessions of Parliament.” “Nothing less will do.”

Value Added: