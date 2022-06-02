70 years on the throne

She is arguably the most famous queen out there right now. Hardly anyone has ruled for longer than her. We are talking about the Queen of Great Britain, Elizabeth II (pronounced: second). She is also often called simply the Queen. This is the English word for queen. Elizabeth II has been on the throne for 70 years. This is what people in Great Britain celebrate now. You can get information about the Queen and her life here.

Question for the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II is not only in Great Britain, but also in much larger countries: in Canada and Australia, for example. And not only that: she is also a head of state in other countries, such as the Caribbean island of Jamaica. All this goes back to earlier times: Great Britain was a world power to which many other nations were subjugated.

U for Subjects: The Queen and her family no longer have much power today. Great Britain also has an elected government, just like Germany. However, the royal family represents their country on special occasions. Many people like to pursue family life. But others say the royal family is a thing of the past. It also costs a lot of money, much of it coming from the people of Great Britain.

E for Elizabeth: Elizabeth is her first name. But as the Queen, the Queen also has an official title. It is long. It reads: Elizabeth II, praise be to God, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and its Other Kingdoms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

E for Characteristics: At age 96, the Queen often finds her performance exhausting. Complaining is not her thing. She is interested in fulfilling her duties as a queen. But there is also another side: for example, she is very fond of animals. She loves horses and dogs in particular.

N for successor: who is the queen or king of Great Britain is hereditary in the royal family. So the Queen will pass on her title to her eldest son: Prince Charles. His son Prince William is second in line to the throne.

