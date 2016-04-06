The Weston Forum

Weston News Alert: Developer withdraws senior zoning application

By Gregory Menti on April 6, 2016 in Community, Lead News · 5 Comments

Ruth Glazer, neighbor of a proposed senior community development, spoke in opposition to the project at the Planning and Zoning public hearing on April 4. — Gregory Menti photo

Ruth Glazer, neighbor of a proposed senior community development, spoke in opposition to the project at the Planning and Zoning public hearing on April 4. — Gregory Menti photo

Following an extensive planning and zoning public hearing Monday night, Jess DiPasquale is withdrawing his application to create an Active Adult Community District in Weston.

The new zone would have established a residential community zone for persons 55 years of age and older.

About 350 residents packed the Weston High School cafeteria for the public hearing, which lasted more than three hours. Most were there to oppose creation of the new zone.

When one speaker asked audience members to raise their hands if they opposed the zoning change, a vast majority of arms shot up across the room.

The hearing was continued to April 25, but after the overwhelming negative public response, DiPasquale said he was withdrawing the application.

“After careful consideration, I am withdrawing my application for an Active Adult Community District in Weston,” he said. “The team I worked with are Weston neighbors that all wanted to get involved in helping our bucolic town evolve within its existing character while helping all segments of the population.”

The objective of the public hearing, he said, was to get feedback from residents about the proposed zone change. He said he listened patiently to their comments and realized the proposal for an Active Adult Community District (AACD) was not what was desired by many in attendance.

“What disappointed me in some of the people who spoke was their inaccurate information and dramatic presentations rather than sticking to the facts of what is or is not good for the future of Weston,” he said. “Some opinions were valid and others were just angry rants, but the agitated tone I heard left me believing that the timing is not right for this concept.”

He said Westonites need to think “creatively” to best address the needs of all Weston residents, including senior citizens, as the town continues to move forward.

Weston has two-acre residential zoning. The proposed AACD zone would have allowed two residential units per acre, on a minimum 15-acre lot, with at least 50 feet of frontage on a state highway.

Occupation of units in the AACD zone would have been restricted to persons 55 or older.

Attorney John Fallon, legal counsel for the developers, addresses the crowd at the zoning public hearing.

Attorney John Fallon, legal counsel for the developers, addresses the crowd at the zoning public hearing.

Public hearing

At the public hearing, more than 50 residents signed up to speak, but due to lengthy presentations and a strict 10:30 p.m. curfew, only 12 attendees got to comment.

Of those who spoke, 10 were opposed to the amendment, saying they were vehemently against anything other than the town’s current two-acre residential zone.

Loud applause filled the cafeteria each time a resident spoke in opposition to the proposal.

Weston resident Jon Russell called the amendment “suicidal to the quality of life we sought when we came to this town,” adding that the change would “open the floodgates” and allow corporate developers like Toll Brothers the precedent to enter the town and build more high-density housing.

“We don’t have to do what other towns do,” he said, alluding to the fact that neighboring towns have higher-density housing. “We’re Weston.”

Attorney John Fallon, legal counsel for the developers, who are all from Weston, said their local roots would be “beneficial” to the project, emphasizing that any property they’d develop would be done to Weston’s architectural standards and aesthetics.

“You have a group who are crafting this amendment that have a strong commitment to, a sensitivity for, and an understanding of, what makes Weston special,” said Fallon.  

Public comment

To give P&Z an idea of how the new zone would have looked, the applicants submitted a conceptual plan of six home structures on 15 acres on Waterbury Street, a private road located off Newtown Turnpike, across from Bisceglie-Scribner Park.

The plan was conceptual only and not before the commission for review.

While it was repeatedly emphasized that the hearing was to discuss only the proposed new zone, not the conceptual location, residents used public comment to address the specific location on Waterbury Street.

Ruth Glazer of Nimrod Farm Road, a neighbor of the Waterbury Street location, said it’s hard to focus specifically on the amendment because “there is no conversation” without identifying the Waterbury Street parcel.

“I think we deserve to see studies that show the benefits or detriments of putting such high-density housing near our schools, near our parks and ball fields and near our town center,” said Glazer.

She asked if the amendment would protect the town from other developers coming in and creating other high-density housing complexes.

“This amendment does not guarantee enough protections for the community,” she said.

Richard Silver, who lives on Tobacco Road, also near the Waterbury Street site, called the proposal a money-making endeavor for the developers that was “thinly disguised” as a way to help seniors.

“Are the developers willing to publicly disclose how much gross income and net profit they anticipate, since their constant marketing rhetoric is that they’re Weston residents doing this for the benefit of Weston seniors?” Silver said.

Silver acknowledged that he lived nearby and would be “greatly affected” by a development, but said all town residents will be affected as well.

“The precedent will be set for all kinds of developers to come in and put together parcels that would qualify. Cluster housing will be developed and the loss of character around town will be the result,” Silver said. “I ask the zoning board to search within themselves to not let their neighbors down and allow this to happen in our town.”

“My concern is not this particular development,” said Leeann Anderson of Norfield Road. “My concern is that a zoning amendment would tear down the one barrier that has allowed Weston to retain its character.”

Anderson said her husband is from Wilton and he watched that town pass a series of “modest” zoning waivers and accommodations that turned a town similar to Weston into one far busier and more commercial in nature.

“My fear is that if we allow this to be Weston’s future we will have no way to distinguish ourselves from anyone else,” she said.

A video of the public hearing is available on youtube.com/user/Channel79WestonCT

  • Anthony Smetak

    I find the mere wording of Mr. DiPasqale’s response to be condescending, intellectually dishonest and therefore reprehensible. “… helping our bucolic town evolve within is existing character… timing is not right for this concept…” Oh really? Do you not stand to “evolve” financially from this project and/or subsequent development?
    Westonites – past, present and conceivably future – choose this bucolic town to reside in for a plethora of reasons. I don’t believe these reasons include a gateway into commercialization or the potential of legal dispute vis a vis eminent domain (I.e. resulting from a resident’s property needing to be “evolved” by some developer for the enlightened betterment of the neighborhood).

    For now I’ll end there before the likes of Mr. DiPasquale’s counsel and a cadre of legal types become irate.

  • jim

    It is unfortunate that so many Weston residents are fearful of zoning changes which would allow controlled and thoughtful development, thereby lowering the individual tax burden, and raising property values. High property taxes is the core reason Weston lags behind virtually every other surrounding town in price appreciation and home resale. We suffer from an over capacity school system which we just “had to have”, a bloated school budget, few recreational facilities for adult residents, and a senior center which lags way behind Westport, as an example. I for one am tired of hearing the mindless mantra of maintaining “the rural character” of Weston, when it only serves to degrade home values and maintain the highest taxes in the area. Careful approval of quality cluster or similar type projects, especially for seniors, who pose minimal traffic impact and no use of schools, not to mention serving the aging population of Weston and non-Weston residents, is exactly what Weston needs. It’s too bad so many residents suffer from bucolic dementia.

    • Chris K

      Jim you are right. Weston has a tax problem. But it’s not going to be fixed by more taxes, like any 12 step program, we have to admit the problem. The elephant in the room that no one is willing to address is we have a spending problem. Until that is addressed we will continue to look for new revenue sources, avoid the real problem, continue to hurt property values and force our seniors out of Weston.

    • ELFS

      Why did you bother to move here? To make changes?

  • Victoria Boies Mavis

    Bravo Weston! In your town even the developer listens to the people? How unusual! Here in Wilton one developer has the ear of our local officials seemingly to the nexclusion of hundreds of residents, our local Historical Society, nConservation Commission, Norwalk River Watershed Association, and Plan of Conservation & Development. Not content to reap the benefits of his approved 5 lot subdivision on a parcel of 10 developable acres on historic Ridgefield Road, our town’s one state designated scenic road, and an area of 2-acre single family residential housing for decades, this developer has been pushing our local P&Z to adopt an age-restricted overlay district zoning change that would directly benefit his property on Ridgefield Road, leaving claimed benefit to the town questionable and at the cost of forever altering this town asset. At various points he threatened as many as 65 units and now it is down to 20. Wilton citizens mobilized, started a group called Preserve Wilton to demonstrate unified opposition to AROD on Ridgefield Road. We succeeded in getting the AROD regulation rescinded, owing to the town’s overly hasty, improperly noticed regulation….though it took a court and lawyers to compel our P&Z to take this legally required action. But now the developer is more clearly behind the regulation, submitting a townwide regulation that still lacks any supporting data, and despite the overwhelmingly negative feedback received from hundreds of residents and town organizations. Its timing appears deliberate too: an attempt to circumvent a more democratic townwide 1-1/2 year process that is about to unfold with a ‘jump-started’ $50,000 taxpayer-funded update of our POCD. Are residents’ voices in Wilton less important in our town than this single individual? We shall see.

