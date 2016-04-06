Following an extensive planning and zoning public hearing Monday night, Jess DiPasquale is withdrawing his application to create an Active Adult Community District in Weston.

The new zone would have established a residential community zone for persons 55 years of age and older.

About 350 residents packed the Weston High School cafeteria for the public hearing, which lasted more than three hours. Most were there to oppose creation of the new zone.

When one speaker asked audience members to raise their hands if they opposed the zoning change, a vast majority of arms shot up across the room.

The hearing was continued to April 25, but after the overwhelming negative public response, DiPasquale said he was withdrawing the application.

“After careful consideration, I am withdrawing my application for an Active Adult Community District in Weston,” he said. “The team I worked with are Weston neighbors that all wanted to get involved in helping our bucolic town evolve within its existing character while helping all segments of the population.”

The objective of the public hearing, he said, was to get feedback from residents about the proposed zone change. He said he listened patiently to their comments and realized the proposal for an Active Adult Community District (AACD) was not what was desired by many in attendance.

“What disappointed me in some of the people who spoke was their inaccurate information and dramatic presentations rather than sticking to the facts of what is or is not good for the future of Weston,” he said. “Some opinions were valid and others were just angry rants, but the agitated tone I heard left me believing that the timing is not right for this concept.”

He said Westonites need to think “creatively” to best address the needs of all Weston residents, including senior citizens, as the town continues to move forward.

Weston has two-acre residential zoning. The proposed AACD zone would have allowed two residential units per acre, on a minimum 15-acre lot, with at least 50 feet of frontage on a state highway.

Occupation of units in the AACD zone would have been restricted to persons 55 or older.

Public hearing

At the public hearing, more than 50 residents signed up to speak, but due to lengthy presentations and a strict 10:30 p.m. curfew, only 12 attendees got to comment.

Of those who spoke, 10 were opposed to the amendment, saying they were vehemently against anything other than the town’s current two-acre residential zone.

Loud applause filled the cafeteria each time a resident spoke in opposition to the proposal.

Weston resident Jon Russell called the amendment “suicidal to the quality of life we sought when we came to this town,” adding that the change would “open the floodgates” and allow corporate developers like Toll Brothers the precedent to enter the town and build more high-density housing.

“We don’t have to do what other towns do,” he said, alluding to the fact that neighboring towns have higher-density housing. “We’re Weston.”

Attorney John Fallon, legal counsel for the developers, who are all from Weston, said their local roots would be “beneficial” to the project, emphasizing that any property they’d develop would be done to Weston’s architectural standards and aesthetics.

“You have a group who are crafting this amendment that have a strong commitment to, a sensitivity for, and an understanding of, what makes Weston special,” said Fallon.

Public comment

To give P&Z an idea of how the new zone would have looked, the applicants submitted a conceptual plan of six home structures on 15 acres on Waterbury Street, a private road located off Newtown Turnpike, across from Bisceglie-Scribner Park.

The plan was conceptual only and not before the commission for review.

While it was repeatedly emphasized that the hearing was to discuss only the proposed new zone, not the conceptual location, residents used public comment to address the specific location on Waterbury Street.

Ruth Glazer of Nimrod Farm Road, a neighbor of the Waterbury Street location, said it’s hard to focus specifically on the amendment because “there is no conversation” without identifying the Waterbury Street parcel.

“I think we deserve to see studies that show the benefits or detriments of putting such high-density housing near our schools, near our parks and ball fields and near our town center,” said Glazer.

She asked if the amendment would protect the town from other developers coming in and creating other high-density housing complexes.

“This amendment does not guarantee enough protections for the community,” she said.

Richard Silver, who lives on Tobacco Road, also near the Waterbury Street site, called the proposal a money-making endeavor for the developers that was “thinly disguised” as a way to help seniors.

“Are the developers willing to publicly disclose how much gross income and net profit they anticipate, since their constant marketing rhetoric is that they’re Weston residents doing this for the benefit of Weston seniors?” Silver said.

Silver acknowledged that he lived nearby and would be “greatly affected” by a development, but said all town residents will be affected as well.

“The precedent will be set for all kinds of developers to come in and put together parcels that would qualify. Cluster housing will be developed and the loss of character around town will be the result,” Silver said. “I ask the zoning board to search within themselves to not let their neighbors down and allow this to happen in our town.”

“My concern is not this particular development,” said Leeann Anderson of Norfield Road. “My concern is that a zoning amendment would tear down the one barrier that has allowed Weston to retain its character.”

Anderson said her husband is from Wilton and he watched that town pass a series of “modest” zoning waivers and accommodations that turned a town similar to Weston into one far busier and more commercial in nature.

“My fear is that if we allow this to be Weston’s future we will have no way to distinguish ourselves from anyone else,” she said.

A video of the public hearing is available on youtube.com/user/Channel79WestonCT