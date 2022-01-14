54-year-olds no longer feel like older men: their youngest date used to be at 26!

The 54-year-old TV presenter revealed that she is dating younger guys. The youngest was 26 years old.

Great Britain – Ulrika Johnson (54 years old) is fed up with men her age. On the British reality dating series ‘Celebs Go Dating’, the Swedish-born revealed that she has now developed a preference for younger men.

At 54 years old, Ulrika Johnson still feels young and sexy. © Screenshot / Instagram / ulrikajonssonofficial



again Daily Star According to reports, the British-Swedish TV presenter finds not only the youthful appearance of the “little children” charming, but also their ignorance of themselves. She admitted, “They don’t know I’m Ulrika Johnson. That’s cool.”

The 54-year-old became known as the Weather Fairy on TV3 in 1989. From 1992 to 2000, Johnson presented the sports show Gladiators for British radio station ITV. From 1995 to 2011, she was a member of the advisory team for the comedy game show “Shooting Star”.

Over the years, the blonde has made her way from one reality show to another, including “Celebrity Big Brother”.

After three failed marriages with men her age, Johnson now keeps an eye on young adults. The youngest was 26 years old.

“I’ve only been dating guys recently. It’s a dream to find someone who takes you as you are. If you’re racy, and too crazy for someone, it’s not for me. You have to be. Able to handle someone who’s lively and not ready to get old.”